11:22 AM, December 30, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/30/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +2   -112   O 225   -110   +114  
 Current +2.5   -110   224   -110   +116  
Toronto Raptors  Open -2   -108   U 225   -110   -134  
 Current -2.5   -110   224   -110   -136  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   12.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 8.9 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   18.1 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. SF  Torrey Craig   8.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. C  Jock Landale   6.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. SG  Josh Okogie   4.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   26.5 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.6 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.7 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.8 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Malachi Flynn   6.9 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 WAS -2.5 220.5 127-102
Tue, Dec 27 MEM +8.0 224.5 125-108
Sun, Dec 25 DEN +4.0 230.0 128-125
Fri, Dec 23 MEM +2.0 226.0 125-100
Tue, Dec 20 WAS -7.5 223.5 113-110

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 29 MEM +4.5 230.5 119-106
Tue, Dec 27 LAC -3.5 218.5 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 CLE +4.5 214.0 118-107
Wed, Dec 21 NY +2.0 217.5 113-106
Mon, Dec 19 PHI +6.5 219.5 104-101