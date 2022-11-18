BETTING NBA
12:36 PM, November 18, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/18

Date: 11/18/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open -1.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   -120  
 Current -2   -110   228.5   -110   -134  
Utah Jazz  Open +1.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   +102  
 Current +2   -110   228.5   -110   +114  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   26.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   14.6 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   9.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 9.4 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.1 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   6.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Cameron Payne   13.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   21.3 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   17.9 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   13.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   10.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.1 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PG  Collin Sexton   13.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 16 GS +2.5 227.5 130-119
Mon, Nov 14 MIA +2.5 216.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 11 ORL -7.5 214.5 114-97
Wed, Nov 09 MIN +1.5 224.0 129-117
Mon, Nov 07 PHI -1.0 216.0 100-88

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 15 NY -5.0 231.5 118-111
Sun, Nov 13 PHI +4.0 218.5 105-98
Sat, Nov 12 WAS -4.0 221.0 121-112
Wed, Nov 09 ATL +4.5 231.5 125-119
Mon, Nov 07 LAL -7.0 224.5 139-116

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Utah Jazz since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Utah Jazz on the road