BETTING NBA
12:09 PM, December 28, 2022

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/28

Date: 12/28/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open -1   -110   O 225.5   -110   -116  
 Current -2   -112   225.5   -110   -132  
Washington Wizards  Open +1   -110   U 225.5   -110   -102  
 Current +2   -108   225.5   -110   +112  

Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. PG  Chris Paul   12.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.7 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
3. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. SF  Torrey Craig   8.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SG  Damion Lee   8.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Josh Okogie   4.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   21.9 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SG  Bradley Beal   23.5 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.6 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. SF  Deni Avdija   8.1 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. PG  Monte Morris   9.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
6. PF  Rui Hachimura   11.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 MEM +8.0 224.5 125-108
Sun, Dec 25 DEN +4.0 230.0 128-125
Fri, Dec 23 MEM +2.0 226.0 125-100
Tue, Dec 20 WAS -7.5 223.5 113-110
Mon, Dec 19 LAL -11.0 224.5 130-104

 

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 PHI +4.5 225.0 116-111
Fri, Dec 23 SAC +8.5 238.5 125-111
Thu, Dec 22 UTA +7.0 231.0 120-112
Tue, Dec 20 PHO +7.5 223.5 113-110
Sun, Dec 18 LAL +3.0 236.0 119-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021