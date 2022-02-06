Pistons’ Cade Cunningham Questionable Sunday

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right hip pointer.

The ailment has forced Cunningham to miss Detroit’s last two games.

For the season, the rookie is posting averages of 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 41 games.

In Cunningham’s absence, Hamidou Diallo was moved into the starting lineup in the Pistons’ last game against the Boston Celtics. Diallo was fantastic, notching 21 points, 14 rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes. The 25-year-old has proven capable of posting big numbers when given an increased opportunity, including a five-game stretch earlier in the season where he averaged 23 points, 8.4 rebounds, and four steals per game. At $5,700 on FanDuel, Diallo would represent a strong value play in Sunday’s DFS contests if Cunningham is indeed ruled out.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Detroit listed as a whopping 11 and a half point underdog in Minnesota and +490 on the Moneyline.