Pistons "Expected" To Trade Jerami Grant This Summer

It appears the Detroit Pistons youth movement and rebuild will not include Jerami Grant. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, Grant is “widely expected” to be dealt this Summer. Givony remarked that the power forward is in “the final year of his contract and doesn’t look to be on the same timetable as the rest of the Pistons’ roster.”

Grant led the Pistons in scoring the past two years despite battling injuries. The former Denver Nugget had a career year in his first season in Detroit. Grant averaged a personal best 22.3 points per game in 2020-21 and followed that up with a 19.2 average last season. The 28-year-old was limited to just 101 games over the past two years.

Despite the persistent left calf injury that cut Grant’s 2022 short, he made his time on the court count by leading the team in Value Over Replacement Player in addition to scoring.

Detroit’s second-leading scorer, rookie Cade Cunningham is who the Pistons hope to surround with the pieces they get back in a deal for Grant.

The Pistons have the number five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. FanDuel Sportsbook has Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (-125) as the odds-on favorite to get picked at five.