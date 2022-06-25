Pistons Have Changed Course on RFA Deandre Ayton

Long-connected to restricted free agent center Deandre Ayton, the Detroit Pistons appear to have changed course, this according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III.

Per Edwards, “For the last 48 hours, it appeared that landing Ayton would be Plan A for Detroit. Acquiring the additional $20 million in cap space created an opportunity for the Pistons to put the fear into any team with a blue-chip restricted free agent. In all actuality, though, the events on Thursday signal the Ayton route being Plan B. Plan A manifested in Brooklyn, when [Jaden] Ivey unexpectedly slid to the Pistons, and they found a way to get back into the lottery to add [Jalen] Duren.”

The additional $20 million in cap space stems from the club’s decision to trade forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers prior to the draft, providing Detroit with plenty of financial flexibility once the league’s free period opens (expected June 30).

“Detroit is eager to continue to build back toward playoff contention… and the Pistons are expected to use the majority of their remaining cap space to add multiple veteran pieces rather than just one big swing this offseason,” says Edwards.

As for Ayton, he will not be short of suitors as one of the most talented young big men in all of basketball.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Jaden Ivey holding the fourth-best Rookie of the Year odds at +650.