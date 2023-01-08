Pistons' Jalen Duren a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers
Grant White
The Detroit Pistons may have to get past an Eastern Conference powerhouse without their starting center. Ky Carlin reports that Jalen Duren is a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers due to an ankle injury.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey says that Jalen Duren will be a game time decision. That could be a factor considering no Joel Embiid today to battle on the glass. #Sixers
Duren is flourishing early in his NBA career. The rookie center has moved into the starting lineup and is averaging 7.7 points and 8.5 rebounds through his first 39 games. Duren has amplified his production more recently, putting up 11.3 points and 10.3 rebounds over his past three.
Marvin Bagley III remains out of the lineup with a hand fracture, meaning Nerlens Noel could be forced into action. Noel has been used sparingly this season, with 1.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in eight games.
After winning seven games through their first 35 outings, the Pistons are going for their fourth win over their past seven games. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pistons priced as +5.5 home underdogs against the Sixers, with the total set at 229.5.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.