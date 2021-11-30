Pistons PG Frank Jackson Questionable For Tuesday Vs. Trail Blazers
November 30David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Detroit Pistons point guard Frank Jackson is questionable for Tuesday’s matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers due to a right tibia contusion, per the NBA’s Injury Report.
Jackson has been hot as of late, with double-digits in nine of his last 12 games after going eight straight games without reaching ten points to open the season. He’s seeing a solid run of 21.5 minutes per game and his absence would certainly be a hit to the team’s rotation.
The four-year guard is currently averaging 9.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in 20 games played so far this season. It’s likely Jackson will play but if he doesn’t, Cory Joseph is the man to step into some additional minutes to allocate for his loss.
Detroit Pistons Vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds
The Detroit Pistons are currently 9.5-point underdogs against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday with the total set at 216, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.