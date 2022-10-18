Plenty of Questions Surround Bulls 2022-23 Playoff Pursuit
Zachary Cook
The Chicago Bulls finished the 2021-22 regular season as the number six seed in the Eastern Conference, but will they qualify for the playoffs or end up in the play-in tournament? After four years of hoping the ping pong balls fell the right way for the Bulls, they finally made a playoff appearance and didn’t look out of place despite losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.
There’s a lot to like about the core of players that management has put together, but will injuries and a bench relying on plenty of youth result in a drop-off for Chicago?
BetMGM Highlights: Most Bet to Miss NBA Playoffs
Bulls +165
Nets +1000
Lakers +195
The Bulls Are Back? Not so Fast
There was a lot of optimism surrounding the Bulls when they formed a trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. Those three players bring a lot to the table on offense for the Bulls, but they leave much to be desired on the defensive end of the court.
The team hopes their younger talent will elevate them defensively. Players like Patrick Williams, whose sophomore campaign was injury-filled and cut short, will need to step up if the team hopes to stay in the thick of things.
One reason that there’s some pessimism surrounding the Bulls is because of the health issues concerning Lonzo Ball. The guard has proven to be an essential part of what this team wants to do on both ends of the court, but knee issues have hampered him, and it’s uncertain at what point he’ll be able to return, if at all this season.
Alex Caruso will likely take the reins at point guard because of his defensive prowess, but it’s hard to be confident with him starting each night. That contributed to a massive chunk of bets formulating toward the Bulls missing the postseason.
Looking at their playoff insights, 86% of tickets have been generated in favor of the Bulls missing the playoffs. They opened with odds of -350 to qualify, but those odds have since shrunk to -200. Over that span, Chicago’s odds of missing the postseason have dropped from +265 to +165.
With what we know about this team and the questions surrounding them, those insights align with all the uncertainty clouding the organization heading into the 2022-23 season.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.