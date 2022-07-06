Portland Trail Blazers to Waive PG Eric Bledsoe

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are expected to waive point guard Eric Bledsoe, a move that will make him a free agent.
The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent.
The news comes just days before Bledsoe’s guaranteed date of July 10, which would see him earn roughly $19.3 million in salary if still on the roster. Instead, the 32-year-old will make $3.9 million as part of Portland’s decision to waive him.
As Charania notes, Bledsoe is expected to garner strong interest on the free-agent market.
The Birmingham, Alabama native averaged 9.9 points, 4.2, and 3.4 rebounds in 54 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season. Bledsoe was then traded to the Blazers as part of the deal that brought Norman Powell and Robert Covington to LA. However, Bledsoe failed to play a single game for Portland due to Achilles tendinopathy.
A 13-year NBA vet, Bledsoe has spent time with the Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans.
