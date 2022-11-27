BETTING NBA
12:14 PM, November 27, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/27

Date: 11/27/2022
Time: 03:00 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +5.5   -110   O 222.5   -110   +194  
 Current +6.5   -112   221   -110   +220  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -5.5   -110   U 222.5   -110   -235  
 Current -6.5   -108   221   -110   -270  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. SG  Anfernee Simons   23.6 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   21.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Josh Hart   9.6 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
5. SF  Justise Winslow   6.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Shaedon Sharpe   8.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. PF  Kevin Durant   29.2 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
2. SG  Kyrie Irving   25.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   9.3 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   10.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. C  Nicolas Claxton   11.7 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   7.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 NY +3.5 217.0 132-129
Wed, Nov 23 CLE +7.5 214.0 114-96
Mon, Nov 21 MIL +9.5 213.5 119-111
Sat, Nov 19 UTA -4.0 228.0 118-113
Thu, Nov 17 BKN -3.0 221.0 109-107

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 IND -3.5 233.5 128-117
Wed, Nov 23 TOR -2.5 222.5 112-98
Tue, Nov 22 PHI -8.0 217.5 115-106
Sun, Nov 20 MEM -7.5 224.5 127-115
Thu, Nov 17 POR +3.0 221.0 109-107

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road off a win
  • The Brooklyn Nets are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022/2023