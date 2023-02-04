BETTING NBA
12:02 PM, February 4, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/04

Date: 02/04/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +5   -110   O 232.5   -110   +176  
 Current +4   -105   235   -110   +152  
Chicago Bulls  Open -5   -110   U 232.5   -110   -210  
 Current -4   -114   235   -110   -180  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   30.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   21.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.9 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. SF  Josh Hart   9.4 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. C  Drew Eubanks   5.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PF  Trendon Watford   5.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.6 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   23.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 WAS +4.0 239.0 124-116
Wed, Feb 01 MEM +6.0 239.5 122-112
Mon, Jan 30 ATL -5.5 232.5 129-125
Sat, Jan 28 TOR -3.0 231.5 123-105
Wed, Jan 25 UTA -3.5 240.0 134-124

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 CHA -6.5 238.0 114-98
Tue, Jan 31 LAC +3.0 225.0 108-103
Sat, Jan 28 ORL -2.5 230.5 128-109
Thu, Jan 26 CHA -3.5 236.5 111-96
Tue, Jan 24 IND -1.5 234.5 116-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Chicago Bulls on the road over their last 7 games
  • The Chicago Bulls are 2-3 (.400) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 4-1 (.800) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 8-13 (.364) against the spread as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 6-7 (.429) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 2-6 (.250) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 17-12 (.586) against the spread as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Chicago Bulls are 11-7 (.611) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 26-41 (.382) against the spread on the road since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-8 (.200) against the spread on the road over their last 10 games