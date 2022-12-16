BETTING NBA
01:18 PM, December 16, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/16/2022
Time: 08:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +3.5   -108   O 222.5   -110   +140  
 Current +3.5   -108   223   -110   +134  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -3.5   -112   U 222.5   -110   -166  
 Current -3.5   -112   223   -110   -158  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   28.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   23.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   22.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.5 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. SF  Justise Winslow   7.1 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   33.0 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. PF  Christian Wood   16.6 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   12.9 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Dorian Finney-Smith   8.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.1 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 SA -7.5 231.0 128-112
Mon, Dec 12 MIN -4.0 229.5 133-112
Sat, Dec 10 MIN -5.5 230.0 124-118
Thu, Dec 08 DEN +2.0 227.5 121-120
Sun, Dec 04 IND -5.0 233.0 116-100

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 14 CLE -2.5 217.0 105-90
Mon, Dec 12 OKC -8.5 227.5 121-114
Sat, Dec 10 CHI +5.0 220.5 144-115
Fri, Dec 09 MIL +1.0 224.5 106-105
Tue, Dec 06 DEN +4.5 223.5 116-115