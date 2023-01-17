BETTING NBA
11:50 AM, January 17, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/17

Date: 01/17/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +8   -110   O 233   -110   +275  
 Current +7   -110   235.5   -110   +220  
Denver Nuggets  Open -8   -110   U 233   -110   -340  
 Current -7   -110   235.5   -110   -270  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   28.8 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.7 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. PF  Jerami Grant   21.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.7 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.7 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 9.8 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   18.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   16.7 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. PG  Bones Hyland   13.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 DAL -9.0 223.0 140-123
Sat, Jan 14 DAL -4.0 226.0 136-119
Thu, Jan 12 CLE +1.5 224.5 119-113
Tue, Jan 10 ORL -9.0 228.0 109-106
Sun, Jan 08 TOR +3.0 226.5 117-105

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 15 ORL -11.0 234.0 119-116
Fri, Jan 13 LAC +4.5 222.0 115-103
Wed, Jan 11 PHO -14.5 227.0 126-97
Mon, Jan 09 LAL -13.0 236.5 122-109
Fri, Jan 06 CLE -5.0 221.5 121-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021