01:27 PM, December 23, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +5.5   -110   O 234   -110   +188  
 Current +5   -114   233.5   -110   +166  
Denver Nuggets  Open -5.5   -110   U 234   -110   -225  
 Current -5   -106   233.5   -110   -198  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.8 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   21.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.4 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.7 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. PF  Trendon Watford   5.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. C  Nikola Jokic   24.7 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 9.2 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   17.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. PF  Aaron Gordon   17.3 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SG  Bruce Brown   11.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
5. SF  Michael Porter Jr.   16.4 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.3 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 OKC -3.5 234.5 101-98
Mon, Dec 19 OKC -4.5 231.5 123-121
Sat, Dec 17 HOU -3.5 228.0 107-95
Fri, Dec 16 DAL +4.5 226.0 130-110
Wed, Dec 14 SA -7.5 231.0 128-112

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 20 MEM +1.0 235.5 105-91
Sun, Dec 18 CHA -9.0 235.0 119-115
Fri, Dec 16 LAL -1.5 238.0 126-108
Wed, Dec 14 WAS -11.5 224.5 141-128
Sat, Dec 10 UTA -11.5 228.5 115-110