BETTING NBA
11:51 AM, December 30, 2022

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30

Date: 12/30/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -2.5   -108   O 230   -110   -134  
 Current -2.5   -110   232.5   -108   -142  
Golden State Warriors  Open +2.5   -112   U 230   -110   +114  
 Current +2.5   -110   232.5   -112   +120  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.8 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.4 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. PF  Jerami Grant   22.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.9 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   19.8 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   18.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.0 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
4. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   7.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.5 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  Anthony Lamb   5.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 CHA -5.0 238.0 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 DEN +5.5 233.5 120-107
Wed, Dec 21 OKC -3.5 234.5 101-98
Mon, Dec 19 OKC -4.5 231.5 123-121
Sat, Dec 17 HOU -3.5 228.0 107-95

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 28 UTA +4.0 232.0 112-107
Tue, Dec 27 CHA -5.0 240.0 110-105
Sun, Dec 25 MEM +7.5 233.5 123-109
Wed, Dec 21 BKN +10.5 223.5 143-113
Tue, Dec 20 NY +6.0 221.5 132-94