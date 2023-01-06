BETTING NBA
01:38 PM, January 6, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/06/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +1.5   -110   O 231.5   -110   +102  
 Current +1.5   -110   233.5   -110   +104  
Indiana Pacers  Open -1.5   -110   U 231.5   -110   -120  
 Current -1.5   -110   233.5   -110   -122  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   22.5 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.3 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   16.7 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   18.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 MIN -1.0 234.0 113-106
Mon, Jan 02 DET -9.5 232.0 135-106
Fri, Dec 30 GS -1.5 233.5 118-112
Mon, Dec 26 CHA -5.0 238.0 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 DEN +5.5 233.5 120-107

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 PHI +5.0 233.0 129-126
Mon, Jan 02 TOR +1.5 233.0 122-114
Sat, Dec 31 LAC +2.5 230.5 131-130
Thu, Dec 29 CLE +4.0 225.0 135-126
Tue, Dec 27 ATL +1.5 238.0 129-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers over their last 15 games
  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021