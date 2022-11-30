BETTING NBA
04:09 PM, November 30, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +5.5   -110   O 226   -110   +190  
 Current +5.5   -112   225   -108   +188  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -5.5   -110   U 226   -110   -230  
 Current -5.5   -108   225   -112   -225  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. SG  Anfernee Simons   23.9 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.6 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   22.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SF  Justise Winslow   7.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.5 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. PF  Trendon Watford   5.1 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   26.2 Points, 12.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   25.4 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.3 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. PG  Dennis Schrder   8.8 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. SG  Austin Reaves   10.3 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 29 LAC -4.0 211.5 118-112
Sun, Nov 27 BKN +8.0 224.0 111-97
Fri, Nov 25 NY +3.5 217.0 132-129
Wed, Nov 23 CLE +7.5 214.0 114-96
Mon, Nov 21 MIL +9.5 213.5 119-111

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 IND -4.0 238.0 116-115
Sat, Nov 26 SA +0.5 231.5 143-138
Fri, Nov 25 SA -4.0 234.0 105-94
Tue, Nov 22 PHO +10.0 226.5 115-105
Sun, Nov 20 SA -6.5 229.5 123-92

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the road in 2022/2023
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Lakers have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at home off two or more days rest