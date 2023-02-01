BETTING NBA
12:05 PM, February 1, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/01

Date: 02/01/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +5.5   -110   O 234.5   -110   +188  
 Current +5   -110   239   -110   +176  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -5.5   -110   U 234.5   -110   -225  
 Current -5   -110   239   -110   -210  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   30.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.1 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   21.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.6 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.3 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.3 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 8.2 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   21.6 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.5 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. PF  Brandon Clarke   10.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   15.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 ATL -5.5 232.5 129-125
Sat, Jan 28 TOR -3.0 231.5 123-105
Wed, Jan 25 UTA -3.5 240.0 134-124
Mon, Jan 23 SA -8.5 240.5 147-127
Sun, Jan 22 LAL -5.5 239.0 121-112

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 29 IND -8.0 242.0 112-100
Fri, Jan 27 MIN -1.5 236.0 111-100
Wed, Jan 25 GS +2.5 245.5 122-120
Mon, Jan 23 SAC +3.5 245.0 133-100
Sun, Jan 22 PHO -8.5 232.0 112-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on the road since the start of 2020/2021