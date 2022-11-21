BETTING NBA
03:37 PM, November 21, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Portland Trail Blazers vs Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/21

Date: 11/21/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +9   -110   O 215.5   -108   +320  
 Current +9.5   -106   213.5   -110   +340  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -9   -110   U 215.5   -112   -405  
 Current -9.5   -114   213.5   -110   -430  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   19.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. C  Jusuf Nurkic   13.4 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Josh Hart   9.2 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. SF  Justise Winslow   6.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Shaedon Sharpe   9.7 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PF  Giannis Antetokounmpo   29.5 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Jrue Holiday   18.7 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
3. PF  Bobby Portis   13.7 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. C  Brook Lopez   16.3 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SG  Jevon Carter   9.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SF  Grayson Allen   9.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 19 UTA -4.0 228.0 118-113
Thu, Nov 17 BKN -3.0 221.0 109-107
Tue, Nov 15 SA -8.5 226.5 117-110
Sat, Nov 12 DAL +6.5 218.5 117-112
Thu, Nov 10 NO +9.0 222.5 106-95

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 PHI -1.0 211.5 110-102
Wed, Nov 16 CLE -2.0 218.5 113-98
Mon, Nov 14 ATL -4.0 225.0 121-106
Fri, Nov 11 SA +2.0 219.5 111-93
Wed, Nov 09 OKC -1.0 213.0 136-132

Betting Insights:

  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at home since the start of 2020/2021