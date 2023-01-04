BETTING NBA
01:57 PM, January 4, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +1   -110   O 233   -110   -102  
 Current +1   -110   233   -110   -108  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -1   -110   U 233   -110   -116  
 Current -1   -110   233   -110   -108  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   22.4 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.4 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   6.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.4 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  Naz Reid   10.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SF  Kyle Anderson   7.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. SG  Jaylen Nowell   11.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 DET -9.5 232.0 135-106
Fri, Dec 30 GS -1.5 233.5 118-112
Mon, Dec 26 CHA -5.0 238.0 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 DEN +5.5 233.5 120-107
Wed, Dec 21 OKC -3.5 234.5 101-98

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 DEN +4.0 231.0 124-111
Sat, Dec 31 DET -7.0 232.0 116-104
Fri, Dec 30 MIL +7.5 229.5 123-114
Wed, Dec 28 NO +6.5 233.5 119-118
Mon, Dec 26 MIA +0.5 222.0 113-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at home since the start of 2020/2021