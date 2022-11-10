BETTING NBA
11:10 AM, November 10, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/10

Date: 11/10/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +6.5   -110   O 108.5   -120   +200  
 Current +9   -110   108.5   -120   +300  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -6.5   -110   U 116.5   -115   -286  
 Current -9   -110   116.5   -115   -375  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. C  Jusuf Nurkic   13.0 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.0 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   18.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
4. SF  Josh Hart   8.7 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
5. SF  Justise Winslow   7.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. SG  Shaedon Sharpe   9.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PF  Zion Williamson   22.7 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   19.1 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SG  Brandon Ingram   22.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. C  Jonas Valanciunas   15.0 Points, 10.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Herbert Jones   11.1 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   9.0 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 CHA -1.5 221.0 105-95
Mon, Nov 07 MIA +5.5 216.5 110-107
Sat, Nov 05 PHO +11.0 215.5 102-82
Fri, Nov 04 PHO +12.0 218.0 108-106
Wed, Nov 02 MEM +5.5 227.5 111-106

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 CHI -1.5 232.5 115-111
Mon, Nov 07 IND -5.5 234.0 129-122
Sat, Nov 05 ATL +2.5 234.5 124-121
Fri, Nov 04 GS -10.5 227.0 114-105
Wed, Nov 02 LAL -3.0 230.5 120-117

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-3 (.500) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at home since the start of 2020/2021