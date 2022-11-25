BETTING NBA
12:19 PM, November 25, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/25

Date: 11/25/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +5.5   -110   O 220.5   -110   +188  
 Current +4.5   -110   219.5   -110   +160  
New York Knicks  Open -5.5   -110   U 220.5   -110   -225  
 Current -4.5   -110   219.5   -110   -190  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.8 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   19.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
3. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.1 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. SF  Josh Hart   9.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
5. SF  Justise Winslow   6.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Shaedon Sharpe   8.6 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   20.8 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   18.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   9.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Cam Reddish   9.3 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Obi Toppin   8.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 CLE +7.5 214.0 114-96
Mon, Nov 21 MIL +9.5 213.5 119-111
Sat, Nov 19 UTA -4.0 228.0 118-113
Thu, Nov 17 BKN -3.0 221.0 109-107
Tue, Nov 15 SA -8.5 226.5 117-110

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 21 OKC +1.5 228.5 129-119
Sun, Nov 20 PHO +6.0 226.5 116-95
Fri, Nov 18 GS +7.5 234.5 111-101
Wed, Nov 16 DEN +2.0 225.5 106-103
Tue, Nov 15 UTA +5.0 231.5 118-111

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Portland Trail Blazers off two or more days rest
  • The New York Knicks have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at home