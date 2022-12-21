BETTING NBA
01:24 PM, December 21, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -4.5   -112   O 234.5   -110   -200  
 Current -4   -112   234   -110   -174  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +4.5   -108   U 234.5   -110   +168  
 Current +4   -110   234   -110   +146  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   28.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   23.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   22.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  Trendon Watford   5.5 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PF  Aleksej Pokusevski   8.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   10.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SG  Aaron Wiggins   6.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 OKC -4.5 231.5 123-121
Sat, Dec 17 HOU -3.5 228.0 107-95
Fri, Dec 16 DAL +4.5 226.0 130-110
Wed, Dec 14 SA -7.5 231.0 128-112
Mon, Dec 12 MIN -4.0 229.5 133-112

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 POR +4.5 231.5 123-121
Sat, Dec 17 MEM +11.0 229.5 115-109
Fri, Dec 16 MIN -4.5 234.5 112-110
Wed, Dec 14 MIA +2.5 222.5 110-108
Mon, Dec 12 DAL +8.5 227.5 121-114

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Portland Trail Blazers