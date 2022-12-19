BETTING NBA
04:21 PM, December 19, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/19

Date: 12/19/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -7   -110   O 225   -110   -300  
 Current -7.5   -110   227.5   -112   -300  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open +7   -110   U 225   -110   +245  
 Current +7.5   -110   227.5   -108   +245  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   28.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   23.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
3. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.5 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PF  Jerami Grant   21.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.5 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. SG  Shaedon Sharpe   8.2 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PF  Aleksej Pokusevski   8.9 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
3. SG  Isaiah Joe   6.6 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Kenrich Williams   6.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. SF  Jalen Williams   10.7 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  Aaron Wiggins   6.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 HOU -3.5 228.0 107-95
Fri, Dec 16 DAL +4.5 226.0 130-110
Wed, Dec 14 SA -7.5 231.0 128-112
Mon, Dec 12 MIN -4.0 229.5 133-112
Sat, Dec 10 MIN -5.5 230.0 124-118

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 MEM +11.0 229.5 115-109
Fri, Dec 16 MIN -4.5 234.5 112-110
Wed, Dec 14 MIA +2.5 222.5 110-108
Mon, Dec 12 DAL +8.5 227.5 121-114
Sat, Dec 10 CLE +4.5 218.5 110-102

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021