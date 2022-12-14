BETTING NBA
01:15 PM, December 14, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/14/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -7   -108   O 231   -110   -290  
 Current -7   -108   231.5   -110   -250  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +7   -112   U 231   -110   +235  
 Current +7   -112   231.5   -110   +205  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   28.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   23.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.5 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PF  Jerami Grant   22.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.7 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. SF  Justise Winslow   7.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   20.9 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. SG  Devin Vassell   20.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
4. SF  Josh Richardson   10.7 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   8.6 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PF  Jeremy Sochan   7.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 MIN -4.0 229.5 133-112
Sat, Dec 10 MIN -5.5 230.0 124-118
Thu, Dec 08 DEN +2.0 227.5 121-120
Sun, Dec 04 IND -5.0 233.0 116-100
Sat, Dec 03 UTA +5.0 226.5 116-111

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 12 CLE +9.5 220.5 112-111
Sat, Dec 10 MIA +12.0 223.5 115-111
Thu, Dec 08 HOU +1.0 230.0 118-109
Sun, Dec 04 PHO +10.0 230.5 133-95
Fri, Dec 02 NO +7.0 233.0 117-99

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021