10:44 AM, January 8, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/08/2023
Time: 03:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +2.5   -110   O 226.5   -110   +120  
 Current +3.5   -114   225.5   -110   +124  
Toronto Raptors  Open -2.5   -110   U 226.5   -110   -142  
 Current -3.5   -106   225.5   -110   -146  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   27.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   22.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   22.4 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.2 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   25.7 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. PG  Fred VanVleet   18.8 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.7 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   18.3 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   18.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   9.8 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 IND +1.5 237.5 108-99
Wed, Jan 04 MIN -1.0 234.0 113-106
Mon, Jan 02 DET -9.5 232.0 135-106
Fri, Dec 30 GS -1.5 233.5 118-112
Mon, Dec 26 CHA -5.0 238.0 124-113

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 NY -3.5 216.0 112-108
Wed, Jan 04 MIL -5.5 223.0 104-101
Mon, Jan 02 IND -1.5 233.0 122-114
Fri, Dec 30 PHO -2.0 221.5 113-104
Thu, Dec 29 MEM +4.5 230.5 119-106

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Toronto Raptors since the start of 2020/2021