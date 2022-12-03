BETTING NBA
12:46 PM, December 3, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/03

Date: 12/03/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +4   -114   O 225.5   -110   +142  
 Current +4   -106   226.5   -110   +152  
Utah Jazz  Open -4   -106   U 225.5   -110   -168  
 Current -4   -114   226.5   -110   -180  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.2 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. SG  Anfernee Simons   23.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   22.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SF  Justise Winslow   8.2 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.5 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. PF  Trendon Watford   5.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   22.3 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   19.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   13.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. PG  Collin Sexton   14.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.3 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  Malik Beasley   13.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 30 LAL +6.0 224.0 128-109
Tue, Nov 29 LAC -4.0 211.5 118-112
Sun, Nov 27 BKN +8.0 224.0 111-97
Fri, Nov 25 NY +3.5 217.0 132-129
Wed, Nov 23 CLE +7.5 214.0 114-96

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 02 IND -4.0 241.0 139-119
Wed, Nov 30 LAC -7.5 222.5 125-112
Mon, Nov 28 CHI -2.0 235.0 114-107
Sat, Nov 26 PHO +6.5 232.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 25 GS +8.0 240.0 129-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Utah Jazz are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers at home since the start of 2020/2021