12:11 PM, February 3, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/03

Date: 02/03/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Portland Trail Blazers  Open +4.5   -110   O 234   -112   +160  
 Current +4   -110   236.5   -110   +144  
Washington Wizards  Open -4.5   -110   U 234   -108   -190  
 Current -4   -110   236.5   -110   -174  

Projected Lineups:

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   30.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 7.4 Assists
2. PF  Jerami Grant   21.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.7 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. SF  Josh Hart   9.1 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. C  Drew Eubanks   5.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PF  Trendon Watford   4.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

Washington Wizards

1. C  Kristaps Porzingis   22.0 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PF  Kyle Kuzma   21.8 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. SG  Bradley Beal   22.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. PF  Daniel Gafford   8.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Monte Morris   10.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
6. SF  Deni Avdija   8.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 MEM +6.0 239.5 122-112
Mon, Jan 30 ATL -5.5 232.5 129-125
Sat, Jan 28 TOR -3.0 231.5 123-105
Wed, Jan 25 UTA -3.5 240.0 134-124
Mon, Jan 23 SA -8.5 240.5 147-127

 

Washington Wizards

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 SA -5.0 240.0 127-106
Sat, Jan 28 NO +5.5 230.5 113-103
Wed, Jan 25 HOU -2.0 233.5 108-103
Tue, Jan 24 DAL +7.0 224.0 127-126
Sat, Jan 21 ORL -7.0 231.5 138-118

Betting Insights:

  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Portland Trail Blazers have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Washington Wizards on the road
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Washington Wizards on the road over their last 7 games
  • The Washington Wizards are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Washington Wizards are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Washington Wizards are 4-1 (.800) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Washington Wizards are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Washington Wizards are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Washington Wizards are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Washington Wizards are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Washington Wizards are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Washington Wizards are 27-41 (.391) against the spread on the road since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Washington Wizards have covered in their last 6 games off two or more days rest
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-4 (.200) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-5 (.167) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 6 games
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 2-9 (.182) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 11 games
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 4-11 (.267) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 15 games
  • The Portland Trail Blazers are 7-14 (.333) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 21 games