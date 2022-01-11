Porzingis & Cauley-Stein Headline Mavs’ Injury Report Ahead of Tomorrow’s Meeting with Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks announced that Willie Cauley-Stein and Kristaps Porzingis wouldn’t participate in Wednesday’s road contest at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. Cauley-Stein will miss the game due to a personal matter while Porzingis is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Mavericks (22-18) are currently riding a six-game winning streak and now occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Perhaps now Dallas can get back to the level of success it enjoyed earlier in the season. The Mavs got off to a 9-4 start before dropping as low as 15-17 on Christmas Day.

Oddsmakers installed Dallas as a 2.5-point road favorite against the Knicks, and the total is currently sitting at 204.5. At the moment, we’ve yet to track any sharp action on either side. However, it’s worth noting that the Mavericks are 4-1 against the spread in their past five road games against the Knicks. As for the total, it’s 4-1 to the under in their past five meetings.

