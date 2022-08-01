The 2K23 Summer League has concluded, and many talented names showed out. Highlighted by the No.1 overall pick, look at some names in the Southeast Division that increased their stock.

Southeast Division:

Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Martin

Tyrese Martin was selected with the 51st overall pick in this year’s draft by the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks acquired the rights to Martin in a trade, which sent the rights to Ryan Rollins to the Warriors.

In four games for Atlanta, the UConn prospect averaged 12.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 47.5% FG shooting. The 6-foot-6 guard showed enough to earn a multi-year contract with the Hawks.

Second-round picks don’t always make a roster in their rookie year, but in this case, Martin is a name to watch as his stock rises.

Other names worth mentioning: Chris Clemons, Justin Tillman, Tyson Etienne

Charlotte Hornets: Bryce McGowens

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ 40th overall selection from this year’s draft was traded on draft night to the Hornets. At 6-foot-7, the guard has great size and excellent scoring ability.

The former Nebraska standout averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in five games for the Hornets. With a feel for the game, the guard has the tools to succeed in this league. The 19-year-old struggles with consistency, but McGowens can develop his game nicely in Charlotte at such a young age.

Other names worth mentioning: Mark Williams

Miami Heat: Darius Days

The Heat signed Darius Days to a two-way contract following his showing for San Antonio Spurs Summer League team. Days averaged 13.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in three games for the Spurs. Shooting efficiently from the floor (55.6% FG, 37.5% 3PT), the former LSU big-man drew the eyes of multiple teams.

Days says he models his game after former Heat player PJ Tucker. If there is a resemblance between the two players, it makes sense why the Heat would take a shot on the 22-year-old.

Other names worth mentioning: Marcus Garrett

Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero

The No.1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft showed out during his time at Summer League. Paolo Banchero displayed everything the Magic needed to see in two games before being shut down to limit the risk of injury.

In two games, Banchero looked the part. The 6-foot-10 big-man showed off his versatility averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. The former Blue Devil has all the tools the Magic could ask for and more. His winning mentality and tenacity will provide something that Orlando has been missing for many years.

Banchero has all the time to develop for the Magic in the middle of a rebuild, but as of now, the ACC product looks like a generational talent.

Other names worth mentioning: RJ Hampton

Washington Wizards: Jaime Echenique

There weren’t many bright spots for the Wizards Summer League team, but a player who certainly helped himself out was Jaime Echenique. The big man from Wichita State has recently played for the Wizards G-League affiliate.

The former Shocker averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in five games. While these numbers may not stand out, Echenique did much of the dirty work for Washington. The 25-year-old may have put himself in a position to be noticed by other NBA executives if he doesn’t make the Wizards roster.

Other names worth mentioning: Johnny Davis

The Southeast Division can potentially include a group of young and explosive players to watch. It should be an exciting 2023 season for this group.