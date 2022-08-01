Post Summer League NBA Player Stock Up: Atlantic Division

The 2K23 NBA Summer League has finished, showcasing the best in players fighting for roster spots around the league.

Let’s look at which players’ stocks are rising heading into the season.

Atlantic Division:

Boston Celtics: JD Davison

Following a strong Summer League showing in Las Vegas, JD Davison is a name to watch heading into the season. The SEC product averaged 13.0 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in five games for the Celtics. Showing off his playmaking skills in the Summer League, Davison gave a glimpse of his potential as a true facilitating guard.

The 53rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft was signed to a two-way contract before the beginning of Summer League. However, the point guard’s play in Vegas could put him in the conversation for one of the final roster spots with the C’s.

Others worth mentioning: Mfiondu Kabengele

Brooklyn Nets: Cam Thomas

Cam Thomas was not only the highlight of the Brooklyn Nets Summer League team but one of the highlights overall. The former LSU standout flashed elite scoring for the Nets in Las Vegas.

Thomas finished Summer League averaging 27.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in five games. Last year’s first-round pick struggled behind the arc, shooting only 27.3% but managed to shoot efficiently with 44.2% from field goal range. The 20-year-old has a chance to contribute to the Nets and become a key role player this upcoming season.

Thomas’ stock is on the rise.

Others worth mentioning: David Duke Jr.

New York Knicks: Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes is a name that could earn rotation minutes for the Knicks right off the bat next year. Grimes followed his average rookie season with a treat for Knicks fans in Summer League.

The former Houston Cougar averaged 22.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in five games in Vegas. With the Knicks free up minutes off the bench with the trade of Alec Burks. Grimes could step into a scoring role off the bench for the Knicks.

If Summer League is any indication, the sky’s the limit.

Others worth mentioning: Miles McBride, Jericho Sims

Philadelphia 76ers: Paul Reed

Paul Reed may develop into what the 76ers need, a reliable backup big to All-Star Joel Embiid. The big-man out of DePaul didn’t play in Las Vegas, but during his time in the Salt Lake City Summer League, Reed looked dominant.

Reed averaged 17.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in two games. The power-forward would miss the rest of the Summer League due to “planned absences,” which indicates the Sixers may have seen enough and didn’t want to risk injury. In his time on the court, Reed looked like a presence that the 76ers could use off the bench this upcoming season.

Other names worth mentioning: Isaiah Joe

Toronto Raptors: Jeff Dowtin

A name many may not expect to see, Jeff Dowtin showed out for the Raptors in Summer League. Averaging 16.0 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists for Toronto, the guard looks to finally solidify his spot on an NBA roster.

Going undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft following four years at Rhode Island, Dowtin has struggled to make his place in this league. Showing flashes in the G-League, the 6-foot-3 guard displayed enough to be signed to a two-way deal with the Raptors.

Dowtin’s high upside and play could lead to multiple call-ups this upcoming season.

Other names worth mentioning: Christian Koloko

Each player will look to make a name for themselves within the Atlantic Division. Who knows, these young players could be the next face of the league.