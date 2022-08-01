Post Summer League NBA Player Stock Up: Pacific Division

The Pacific Division is home to some of the best players in the league. Names such as Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George come to mind. Take a look at some names who look to join that elite company at the top following their Summer League performances.

Pacific Division:

Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman

James Wiseman was once the most dominant player in the country coming out of high school. Wiseman has since then struggled with injuries and has rarely been healthy enough to contribute for the Warriors. It’s been years since the center has been able to play in consecutive games consistently.

However, in this year’s Summer League, he did just that. The former top-five pick played in four-straight games for the Dubs in Las Vegas. Wiseman averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. These aren’t flashy numbers, but the big man improved in each contest.

Health is the most significant component for Wiseman, and if he can stay on the court, the skills are all there for the 21-year-old to develop.

Other names worth mentioning: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Mac McClung

Los Angeles Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.

Brandon Boston Jr. showed glimpses of what he could be during his rookie year with the Clippers. The former Kentucky Wildcat slipped in the 2021 NBA Draft to LA after being considered early as a first-round talent. The guard has the tools to develop into a promising player, but inconsistency is an issue.

Boston struggles to create offense while on the ball. The issue was shown in college before UK head coach John Calipari eventually took the primary on-ball duties away. The former five-star showed some improvement in Summer League. Averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in five games, the 20-year-old could play his way into increased minutes off the Clippers bench.

Other names worth mentioning: Jason Preston, Moussa Diabate

Los Angeles Lakers: Cole Swider

After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Cole Swider quickly made a name for himself. The former Syracuse Orange had eyes on him early, and rightfully so.

The forward averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in three games in the San Fransisco Summer League. Swider would increase his play in Las Vegas. Averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists through five games in Vegas.

Swider was signed to a two-way contract, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he found his way onto the main roster.

Other names worth mentioning: Scotty Pippen Jr.

Phoenix Suns: Louis King

Louis King is another undrafted player looking to make a name for himself. The 6-foot-7 forward went undrafted in 2019 and has since been working on landing on a roster. Following his Summer League performance, he may do just that.

King averaged 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in five games in Vegas. The former Oregon Duck has also shown plenty of talent throughout his time in the G-League. It’s only a matter of time before he finds himself on an NBA roster.

Other names worth mentioning: McKinley Wright IV

Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray

It’s no shock to see Keegan Murray make this list. The 21-year-old was lights-out in Summer League and showed why he was a top-five pick in this year’s draft.

Named the MVP of Summer League, the Iowa Hawkeye’s standout averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. Murray’s game is very polished, and watching him suit up every night was fun. He will be an exciting player to watch moving forward.

Many front office executives throughout the NBA believed Murray was the top prospect in this year’s draft. It’s clear that Murray did too.

Other names worth mentioning: Keon Ellis

With no shortage of talent in the Pacific Division, the division should be interesting in the 2023 season. Will any young players on this list contribute and help push a team to the top?