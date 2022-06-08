Prop Bets Coming in Heavy for Jayson Tatum in Game 3

The Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors tonight for Game 3 of the NBA Finals from TD Garden, with the series deadlocked at one. Golden State responded in Game 2, picking up a 107-88 victory, and have dominated the third quarter of this series, outscoring the Celtics 73-38. If they hope to take a series lead tonight, the Celtics will need to clean things up at halftime but only have a 5-4 record at TD Garden in these playoffs.

Ahead of Game 3, the Celtics have received more attention from the public on the spread, which currently has them as 3.5-point favorites. With the series shifting to Boston, 51% of bets and 53% of the handle have sided with the Celtics on the spread. Double figures have decided both games in this series, and there’s some value prevalent when looking at this Celtics team to cover that number. Boston has won six straight games after sustaining a loss in these playoffs.

In terms of the total, the first two games of this series have seen 228, and 195 points scored, with tonight’s line set at 212.5. The action has seen 53% of bets come in on the over, while 53% of the handle is on the under.

Even with the Celtics being home favorites in this Game 3 matchup, there’s still some value on the Golden State side tonight. The Warriors are listed at +135 on the moneyline, compared to the Celtics sitting at -160. The action on the moneyline is different than what was present with the spread, seeing 80% of bets and 82% of the handle gravitate towards the Warriors.

Prop bets have been popular with bettors in the NBA Playoffs, and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics has received a lot of attention. Klay Thompson has also had the microscope placed on him, but for different reasons. Two of the three highest bet props for this contest feature Tatum, including the Celtics forward scoring the game’s first field goal at +550, followed by the public liking him to hit the over on his points total of 27.5, which is priced at -120. On the Warriors’ side, a lot of action is on Thompson to go under 19.5 points at -130, which has happened in both matchups in this series.