Quentin Grimes is in the Knicks' Starting Lineup vs. Suns

The New York Knicks have inserted Quentin Grimes into the starting lineup for Sunday’s tilt against the Phoenix Suns. Grimes is filling in for Cam Reddish, who is absent from the inter-conference showdown with a groin injury.

Grimes has been working his way back from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of the preseason. The ailment has resolved enough for the 22-year-old to make his second start and seventh appearance of the season.

The Knicks guard has been completely ineffective this season, averaging just 2.2 points per game on 40.0% shooting.

Although Reddish is unavailable, the Knicks can turn to Evan Fournier if Grimes’s play is inadequate. Fournier averages 20.0 minutes per game, albeit with limited offensive effectiveness. The veteran guard is shooting just 34.4% from the field, the worst mark of his career.

