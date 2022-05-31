Raptors Forward OG Anunoby Unhappy with Role?

Could OG Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors be headed for a divorce?

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, Anunoby reportedly was unhappy with his role in the Raptors’ offense following the emergence of rookie Scottie Barnes.

As Fischer writes, “Following a standout season from Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, word has circulated among rival front offices that Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto, where Barnes joined Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet as the primary ball-handlers in Nick Nurse’s offense.”

While Anunoby has not directly expressed a desire to leave Toronto, the dynamic could result in the 24-year-old’s name popping up in trade circles this offseason. The Utah Jazz is one team to watch should the situation progress.

“The Jazz are weighing trade possibilities with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who NBA sources have pegged as one of Toronto’s targets to satisfy its appetite for a starting rim-protector,” says Fischer. “Anunoby would clearly pose as a tremendous addition for any team lacking on the wing.”

Anunoby averaged a career-high 17.1 PPG in 48 appearances for the Raps this past season.