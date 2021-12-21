Raptors’ Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn enter COVID-19 protocols

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Raptors’ Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn have entered the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

With VanVleet and Flynn testing positive, Toronto has five players in the league’s protocols. At point guard, the Raptors will have to lean on David Johnson, Brandon Goodwin, and Tremont Waters for Wednesday’s game against the Bulls, assuming it’s not postponed. VanVleet’s 37.9 minutes per game leads the NBA, and his 20.1 points and 6.7 assists lead the Raptors. This season, Flynn is averaging 3.2 points per game and 0.9 assists. Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is also under COVID-19 protocols, reportedly leading Toronto to potential sign Canadian Nik Stauskas.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Toronto’s odds to become the 2022 NBA Champions are set at +24000. This isn’t surprising for the 2019 champs, as it’s been a rebuilding year for the squad.

