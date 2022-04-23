Raptors' Fred VanVleet injures hip vs. 76ers

The plucky point guard walked off the court, ripped his jersey in frustration right before the break, and would not return for the Raptors’ elimination saving victory. Before exiting the contest, FVV scored five points to go along with three assists and two rebounds in 14 plus minutes. It remains to be seen if the 28-year-old will be able to suit up for Toronto’s must-win Game 5 on Monday night in Philadelphia.
In their star point guard’s absence, Pascal Siakam had a career-best playoff game for Toronto. The Dinos swingman put up a game-high 34 points on 10 of 19 shooting, adding eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in the 110-102 win.
Expect a line on Monday’s Game 5 in Philadelphia shortly, but in the meantime, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your other NBA lines.
