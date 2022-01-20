Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. OUT Against Mavericks

The Toronto Raptors will once again be without one of their key starters.

Sportsnet 590 The Fan’s Blake Murphy reports that Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is out for tonight’s road matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Trent is out again. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 20, 2022

This will be Trent’s sixth straight game on the sidelines as he continues to deal with swelling in his left ankle. The 23-year-old, who’s averaging a career-high 16.4 PPG, last played on January 7 – a 122-108 victory over the Utah Jazz. Since that contest, the Raps have gone 2-3.

Head coach Nick Nurse continues to run one of the league’s tightest rotations, and Trent’s absence opens up plenty of minutes. Two players in particular who have been receiving more playing time are forward Precious Achiuwa ($4,500 on Fanduel) and center Chris Boucher ($7,000 on Fanduel). Achiuwa finished Monday’s game with six points and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes, while Boucher played 38 minutes, notching a 23 point, ten rebound double-double. The matchup is not ideal against a tough Dallas squad, but both players should still be on the DFS radar given the additional minutes and upside.

Fanduel Sportsbook has the Raps as +4.5 road underdogs and +154 on the moneyline.