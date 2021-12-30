Raptors Getting Closer To Full Strength with the return of VanVleet, Barnes, and Anunoby

After a 6-3 start, Toronto won just eight of its next 22 games. The Raptors should get a boost with the three players returning from protocols as they combined to average 55 points for the team. It’s worth noting that Toronto’s played only four games in two weeks due to COVID cancellations, and the team went 1-3 during that stretch.
The Raptors won’t be back in action until Friday when they host the Clippers. Los Angeles is also dealing with its COVID issues as it has four players in protocols.
Although sportsbooks have yet to post odds for the Friday slate, be sure to check back with FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NBA action. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.
