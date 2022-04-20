Raptors Rookie Scottie Barnes Doubtful For Game 3 vs. 76ers

Overview

The NBA’s Injury Report lists the Toronto Raptors’ Scottie Barnes as doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barnes sprained his ankle in Game 1 of the Raptors’ first-round series when Joel Embiid stepped on the rookie’s foot. Toronto dropped the first two games to Philadelphia and could lose a third straight without Barnes. Precious Achiuwa is expected to play in his place again for Game 3.

There is some positive news, TSN’s Josh Lewenberg reports that Barnes was at Raptors shootaround this morning without his walking boot.

Scottie Barnes is at Raptors shootaround this morning. Not sure how much or if he’s participating but he’s not wearing a walking boot and seems to be moving OK on that sprained left ankle. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 20, 2022

Barnes is one of the top candidates for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year. In 74 games this season, he averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals.

In addition to Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. is listed as questionable with a non-COVID-related illness.

