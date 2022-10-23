Raptors' Scottie Barnes Expected to Miss "Some Time"
joecervenka
The Toronto Raptors could miss their young budding star for a bit. According to ESPN basketball writer Tim Bontemps, forward Scottie Barnes will likely get an MRI on his foot and is expected to be out at least short-term.
Scottie Barnes was moving around without any sort of wrap on his right foot/ankle postgame, so some encouraging early signs, at least. https://t.co/u46N2CCfKp
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he expects Barners to miss “some time” after rolling his right ankle in Saturday night’s loss to the Miami Heat. The former fourth-overall pick left the game in the second quarter after getting fouled on a drive to the hoop. He did stay in the game to shoot his free throws but was then taken back to the locker room. Barnes was already on his way to a big game, with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting at the time.
The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year enjoyed a stellar first season, averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 74 games. This year Barnes is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in two and a half games.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Raptors around the middle of the pack with +5000 odds to win the NBA championship. They get a rematch with Miami on Monday night, but it would be surprising to see Barnes suit up. Check back tomorrow for odds on the game.
