Talk about adding insult to injury.

The Philadelphia 76ers dismantled the Toronto Raptors 131-111 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, but that wasn’t the worst news to come out of the contest. Rookie sensation Scottie Barnes was forced to leave the game early after suffering an ankle sprain in the fourth quarter.

The injury occurred with a little over nine minutes to go in the final stanza, as Barnes jostled for positioning with Joel Embiid, who was driving to the rim. Embiid stepped on Barnes’s left foot, forcing the rookie down awkwardly. Barnes didn’t return to the contest and an update is expected on his status ahead of Game 2.

#BREAKING: Toronto Raptors say Scottie Barnes has a left ankle sprain and will not return to the game. — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) April 17, 2022

Barnes looked outstanding in his playoff debut, as he finished the game two assists shy of a triple-double, totaling 15 points, ten rebounds, and eight assists.

Chris Boucher plays behind Barnes and should be expected to start if the 20-year-old isn’t cleared to return for Game 2.

