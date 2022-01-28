Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat with a right knee injury – this according to TSN’s Josh Lewenberg.

Fred VanVleet (right knee soreness) is questionable for tomorrow's game in Miami, while Khem Birch (nose fracture) remains out. The Heat host the Clippers tonight, and Kyle Lowry will miss his 6th straight game due to a personal matter. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 28, 2022

The ailment has forced VanVleet to miss the Raps past two games. Forwards Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam have taken on greater play-making responsibilities in his absence, notching seven assists a piece in Wednesday’s 111-105 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Gary Trent Jr., who’s coming of back-to-back 32 point performances, and OG Anunoby, have seen their numbers rise in the scoring department. All four of Trent Jr., Barnes, Siakam, and Anunoby will again make for solid DFS options in the event VanVleet can’t give it a go.

Rookie Dalano Banton played 24 minutes against Chicago, notching 21.5 FanDuel points, and represents a sneaky value option, but not for the faint of heart.

If active, VanVleet should play his usual allotment of minutes, and he’ll once again be a strong play in DFS circles. Prior to injury, the 27-year-old notched 50 and 51.2 FanDuel points respectively his past two games.

