Richaun Holmes to miss two games with an eye injury

Richaun Holmes is out for the next two games with a right eye injury. He is expected to make a full recovery. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) December 9, 2021

ESPN's James Han reports that Richaun Holmes will miss at least two games because of an eye injury. Holmes has managed to play through for a few games but will take time off to let his eye heal. The Kings expect he will make a full recovery. The earliest he'll be able to return to action is December 13th against the Toronto Raptors. Holmes is fourth in scoring on Sacramento, averaging 14 points, 9.3 rebounds, and one block per game. Expect Tristan Thompson and Alex Len to get more usage with Holmes sidelined. Sacramento could also temporarily give power forward Marvin Bagley an uptick in playtime to partially fill the void Holmes leaves at the five.

