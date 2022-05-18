Rockets GM Rafael Stone Open to Trading 3rd Overall Pick

The Rockets have finished the past two seasons with the worst record in the NBA. Still, they fell two spots to the third pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday. Houston also holds the 17th overall pick that they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets as a part of the James Harden trade.
After receiving the third overall pick, Stone said, “If we end up picking, we’ll have the pick of a really, really talented basketball player at three. It’s on us to pick the right player, it’s on us to develop the player, and it’s up to the player who comes to us, too, assuming we use the pick.”
This draft’s expected top four players are Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, and Jaden Ivey.
The Rockets finished last in the West with a 20-62 record.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Golden State Warriors are -210 against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The Warriors are favored to win the Western Conference Finals at -230.
