Rockets' Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate Suspended One Game

The Houston Rockets will be dealing with a few key absences when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The NBA announced Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate were each suspended a game following their involvement in an on-court altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Additionally, the Rockets’ Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and the Kings’ Malik Monk were fined for their roles.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/86qNlKCn76 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 15, 2023

Mathews and Monk got heated after an exchange as the Rockets player was chasing down an errant pass. Monk poked the ball away, and players from both teams quickly gathered to exchange words. Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but not before four players were ejected.

Green and Tate’s punishments were more severe as they came off the bench to participate in the skirmish.

The Rockets have been sliding over their recent schedule, dropping nine straight. Given their roster issues and the +10 betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook, that’s unlikely to change against the Clippers.