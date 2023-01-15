Rockets' Jalen Green, Jae'Sean Tate Suspended One Game
Grant White
The Houston Rockets will be dealing with a few key absences when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. The NBA announced Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate were each suspended a game following their involvement in an on-court altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
Additionally, the Rockets’ Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and the Kings’ Malik Monk were fined for their roles.
Mathews and Monk got heated after an exchange as the Rockets player was chasing down an errant pass. Monk poked the ball away, and players from both teams quickly gathered to exchange words. Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but not before four players were ejected.
Green and Tate’s punishments were more severe as they came off the bench to participate in the skirmish.
The Rockets have been sliding over their recent schedule, dropping nine straight. Given their roster issues and the +10 betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook, that’s unlikely to change against the Clippers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.