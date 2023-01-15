Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. Won't Suit Up vs. Clippers
Grant White
Kevin Porter Jr. will miss his second straight game Sunday when his Houston Rockets take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The Rockets’ point guard is dealing with a foot injury, and there is no timetable for his return.
No Kevin Porter Jr. No Jalen Green. No Jae’Sean Tate.
Run the entirety of the offense through Sengun today. I want to see something.
Porter Jr. is off to a tremendous start to the campaign. The former first-round draft pick is averaging a career-best 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, adding 5.6 assists. Additionally, his 1.5 Win Shares and 0.7 Value Over Replacement Player are also new benchmarks.
The Rockets’ lineup issues aren’t limited to their starting point guard. Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate were suspended for Sunday’s Western Conference showdown due to their participation in an on-court altercation against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.
That means Garrison Mathews could be the de facto point guard against the Clippers.
Houston is looking for their first win since December 26, but they are holding steady as +10 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
