Rockets Sign Kevin Porter to 4-Year, 82.5 Million Extension

Wojnarowski writes, “The extension has a unique structure that allows for significant upside for Porter and protections for the Rockets. The deal’s first season is guaranteed, and future seasons have several mechanisms to fully guarantee.”
A first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019 (30th overall), Porter was traded to Houston midway through the 2020-21 season following several off-court issues. However, the 22-year-old has shown significant growth upon his arrival and is one of several intriguing young players for the rebuilding Rockets, including Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and 2022 first-rounder Jabari Smith Jr.
Porter started 61 games for Houston last season, posting averages of 15.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per contest. He finished the year particularly strong, becoming the youngest player in franchise history to record back-to-back 35-point games.
