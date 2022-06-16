Rockets Trade Christian Wood to Mavericks

The first big trade could not even wait until the NBA Finals were over as the Houston Rockets have dealt one of their top players. Christian Wood will flip Texas zip codes and avoid crossing state lines as the talented big man will play with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks next season. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, Houston will get the No. 26 overall pick along with Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, and Marquese Chriss.
Dallas is acquiring Christian Wood from Houston and sending the No. 26 overall pick to the Rockets, along with multiple players, sources said. https://t.co/fbxxAL7OGu
Wood was the Rockets’ best player last season. The 26-year-old led the team in points (17.9), rebounds (10.1), and blocked shots (1.0) in the 2021-22 campaign.
In the final year of his contract and Houston having Alperen Sengun coming off a promising rookie season made Wood expendable. It will be interesting to see how the former undrafted big fits in with Doncic and transitions to a winning team.
FanDuel Sportsbook won’t have Mavs or Rockets futures up for a while, but the NBA Finals are still there for the taking. Boston is a -3.5 point home favorite as they try and stay alive against the Warriors in Game 6 tonight.
